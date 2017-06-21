Missing: Mikayla Wilkerson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Mikayla went missing May 24 and was last seen in Maple Heights.

Police say she might have a child with her -- a two-year-old named Jeremiah Hauser.

Mikayla is 5'4" tall with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a pierced nose and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, leggings and blue and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights Police at 216-621-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**