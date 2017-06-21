Man caught on video breaking windows at Cleveland health clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help identifying the man who threw rocks at a health clinic.

The incident, which happened at Preterm on Shaker Boulevard at about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, was caught on video.

The suspect threw rocks at the building, breaking windows and causing $3,000 in damage.

Police said they believe the same suspect shattered windows at the sexual health clinic on multiple occasions. Over the last three months, eight windows have been broken at Preterm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5418.