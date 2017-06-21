Law enforcement agencies team up to get sex offenders off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– As the sun came up Wednesday, several Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, and U.S. Marshals were heading out on Cleveland city streets, looking for dozens of people wanted on sex related charges.

“We have one guy wanted for several gross sexual imposition charges and others for failing to register as a sexually oriented offender,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Detective Thomas Ostrowski.

The officers began knocking on doors at 7 a.m. They woke up one suspect and quickly took him into custody. A short time later, they found two more.

All of the suspects cooperated and were brought to the jail.

Deputies continued searching for other wanted suspects, going to several addresses , knocking on doors and checking with neighbors.

“Sometimes we have to go back several times ,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Sgt. Vito Monteleone. “We don’t give up. We will be back out again.”