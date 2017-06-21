J.R. Smith: IDK what’s going on with social media…I am NOT leaving the Cavs

CLEVELAND – Um….what??? That was Cavs’ J.R. Smith’s reaction to a post that went out on his Facebook account earlier Wednesday.

Here’s what it said:

After being alerted to the post, the Cavs guard took to Twitter to express his confusion:

Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 21, 2017

The Facebook post was deleted.

You may remember a few weeks ago, during the NBA Finals, that Smith claimed his social media had been hacked after a tweet went out from his account that said “Cavs in 7.”

The post was up for less than 20 minutes. It was quickly deleted.

When asked about the tweet, Smith told multiple reporters he was hacked.

Looks like some password protection may be in order for Team Swish. And perhaps some oxygen for any Cleveland fans that took the post to be for real.