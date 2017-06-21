× Indians, Twins to play series in Puerto Rico next year

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will play a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2018.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday the games are set for April 17 and 18, 2018 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. It marks the first time either team has played in Puerto Rico, and the first regular-season MLB games on the island since 2010.

“It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico,” said Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. “When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”

The series will serve as home games for the Twins.

More stories about the Cleveland Indians here