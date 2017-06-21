Hummus products sold at stores nationwide recalled due to ‘possible health risk’

House of Thaller has issued a voluntary recall of 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Topping due to concerns with possible listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, the products come in 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

**To check your product for the recall, click here**

These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in relation to this product or recall.

