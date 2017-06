Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This group of young musicians is made up of talented area high school students who are part of the Tri-C Jazz Prep Program.

Tri-C Next Gen is one of many local bands performing free concerts outside Playhouse Square in connection with the 38th annual Tri-C JazzFest. They also are performing at Edgewater Live on Thursday June 22nd from 4:30 to 5:30pm.

Click here to learn more about the 38th annual Tri-C JazzFest.

