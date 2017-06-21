FBI searches in Elyria for body of missing Middleburg Heights woman

​

ELYRIA, Ohio-- Authorities are searching for the body of missing woman Tierra Bryant in Elyria, the FBI told FOX 8 News.

Agents blocked off a portion of Mussey Avenue Wednesday morning as part of the investigation.

Bryant, 20, was last seen on March 30, 2015 on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of 39-year-old Rashad Hunt in Bryant's death. He was arrested in Sacramento, California and will be brought back to Cleveland to face a murder charge.

