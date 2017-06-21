David’s Crabcake Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crabcakes

Makes about 8 crabcakes

1 cup red onions minced

1/3 cup celery chopped fine

1 small plum tomato seeded and diced

1 garlic clove minced

1/2 cup lemon mayonnaise*

1 cup dried bread crumbs

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Vegetable oil for frying

Seasoning mixture

Mix together in a small bowl

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp ancho chili powder

1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Sauté onions and celery in 2 tsp vegetable oil over medium high heat until they just start to soften.

Add tomato and garlic with a pinch of salt and cook another minute.

Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a medium bowl, folding gently combine the onion mixture with crabmeat, ½ cup mayo, 1/2 cup bread crumbs and a generous pinch of the seasoning in the small bowl.

Place flour on a flat plate and mix in 1 tsp of the seasoning mixture.

Beat egg and milk together in a shallow bowl with 1/2 tsp of the seasoning mixture.

Mix 1/2 cup dried bread crumbs and 1/2 cup of panko bread crumbs on flat plate. Season with 1/2 tsp of seasoning mixture.

Heat about a 1/4 inch of vegetable oil in a heavy skillet over medium high heat.

Form a crab patty between your hands. Dip it on the flour plate to lightly cover both sides. Repeat in egg wash, followed by the bread crumb mixture.

Carefully place in hot oil.

Repeat with 3 or 4 more cakes. Turn when first side is golden brown and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Repeat until all cakes (about 8) are finished.

Mix 1 tsp of seasoning mixture with 1/2 cup of mayo to garnish the crabcakes.

If you like, you can add a couple of teaspoons of chopped parsley or cilantro to dress up the mayo garnish.

*The mayo I used was a commercial product called 'Lemonaise'. Regular mayo works just fine. Don't be afraid to season it!

While you finish the last crabcakes, you can hold the first ones in a 200F oven to keep them warm.

Enjoy!