× Coventry Township woman charged with beating 10-month-old

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A family friend is accused of beating a 10-month-old child in Coventry Township.

Audrey Hunt, 35, offered to watch her friend’s baby for a few hours on May 2. Later that day, the mother repeatedly contacted Hunt to have her child returned. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Hunt told the woman she would bring the baby back the next month.

At about 7 p.m. the following day, the mother got a ride to Hunt’s house. The sheriff’s office said she noticed injuries on the child’s face and arms.

She took the victim to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment. Staff contacted the sheriff’s office, which prompted the investigation.

Hunt was arrested on Tuesday, and was charged with interference with custody, child endangering and assault. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.