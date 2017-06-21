Couple ‘takes the plunge’ with wedding at new Cedar Point water park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- A couple helped start the summer at Cedar Point by taking the plunge.

Rachel Zaborowski and Steve Gifford, of Springfield, Illinois, said "I do" then hopped down a water slide at Cedar Point Shores on Wednesday.

A panel selected the membership specialist for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois and a sergeant with the Illinois National Guard from more than 40 couples to have their special day at the park.

“Cedar Point is a special place for us, and has been the location of many memorable visits,” Zaborowski said. “Our first time in the park together was at HalloWeekends 2015, and it really made us realize how much we enjoyed each other.”

Zaborowski and Gifford exchanged vows in front of family and friends, then took a ride down the six-story slide on Point Plummet. They were joined by best man Ben Gifford and "retired master sergeant of honor" Sean McRae.

The couple was planning to get married in September, but were happy to have the opportunity to wed at Cedar Point.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Gifford also received a two-night stay at Hotel Breakers, park admission and Fast Lane Plus access.