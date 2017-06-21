× Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes summer with KidsDays

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is kicking off the first weekend of summer with its third annual KidsDays.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, and there is no extra charge.

There will be three daily BMX shows, a three-hole miniature golf course, a mobile gaming trailer and DJ dance party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, children can meet Curious George, Daniel Tiger and other PBS characters.

Families can watch lions, cheetahs, bears and tigers enjoy special engagement activities. Stop by the African Savanna to feed the giraffe or learn more about conversation with ZooKeys.

On Saturday and Sunday, the first 1,000 kids will get a free elephant mask.

Discount tickets are available at Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle locations and online.