Barberton man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run accident

BARBERTON, Ohio - A Barberton man convicted of a deadly hit and run will spend the next three years in prison.

"You went to extraordinary efforts to conceal what you had done," said a judge has she handed 39-year-old Carl Sapper the maximum for a felony hit-skip charge Wednesday morning.

Police say last November, Sapper struck 27-year-old Scott Hollifield at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Lincoln Avenue in Barberton around 11 o'clock at night.

Hollifield later died of his injuries.

Dozens of family and friends packed the courtroom as Hollifield's family gave emotional victim impact statements.

Before Sapper was officially sentenced to prison, he apologized to those family members and his own for his actions that night.

In addition to prison time, Sapper's driver's license was suspended for three years.​

