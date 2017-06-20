Thief targets Cleveland landscape business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating an overnight break-in at Sun Valley Landscaping on Lee Road.

Owner Leon Hines said he arrived to his business around 8 a.m. Tuesday and found a window smashed by a log, the office ransacked and a television missing. Hines said it's the first time the family-owned business has been targeted.

"We've been here all of my life. I'm 64 years old, I was born here, I've lived in this community, I was raised in this community, so it kind of hurts my heart," Hines said.

Hines estimated the loss, including repairs to the broken window, to be close to $1,000. He said he is planning to boost security to prevent future break-ins.

"This is something I will have to take out of my own funds," he said. "There's not going to be insurance money, nothing like that."

Hines, a retired Shaw High School history teacher and basketball coach, is known for giving back to the community, including by plowing snow from sidewalks and doing landscaping for elderly neighbors for free.

"Hopefully that individual who has done this will find out there's a different way to live their lives," Hines said.