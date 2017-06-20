Show Info: June 20, 2017

Let’s Eat Healthy!
Austin Ruesch from Helio Terra Vegan Café joined us to make the healthiest wrap we have ever seen!
Check them out for yourself at :
www.helioterravegancafe.com/

Gin is In:
Nicki Moore, from Watershed Distillery, shows us how to entertain with gin!
For more information and where you can buy their products locally- check out:
www.watersheddistillery.com

Details on the Tri- C Jazz Fest :
38th annual Tri-C Jazz Fest
June 22 – 24th
Playhouse Square, downtown Cleveland
216-987-4444
Tri-c.edu/jazzfest

Cleveland Bagel
4201 Detroit Ave
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
www.clebagelco.com

Canary Travel Deal of the Week
Royal Caribbean
Book with Deposit by June 26:
50% Reduced Deposit
Extra Onboard Spending Money
Buy One Get One 60% Off
PLUS Kids Sail Free
Call Canary Travel 216-252-1000
www.canarytravel.com

Laser Pain Clinic
Dr. Andrew Brown from Laser Pain Clinic shows us how to ease the pain with a breakthrough treatment.
www.jeffersonrehabwellness.com

Contagious Comedy: Laughs for Life:
Thursday, June 29th
$40 general admission / $90 VIP ticket
Featuring 5 NYC entertainers including Alonzo Bodden
Hosted by Natalie Herbick
Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland

http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com