Power of teamwork! Amazing video shows 2 elephants rush to rescue calf from drowning in pool

SEOUL, South Korea — Video taken at a zoo in South Korea shows two elephants rushing to rescue a calf who fell into a pool.

WPLG reports that it happened at Grand Park Zoo in Seoul.

The video shows the calf falling into the water while trying to get a drink. Then one of the adult elephants runs to a second adult elephant and appears to nudge it. The two then run to the pool, get in and head toward the calf.

Working together, the two elephants are able to lift the calf’s head out of the water and guide it to safety.

