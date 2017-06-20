Pool likely to close following fire at pump building

BEREA, Ohio — People living in Berea’s Longbrooke neighborhood might have to find a new place to swim for a while.
Fire destroyed the pump building at the neighborhood pool.
Firefighters from the Berea Fire Department responded to the Longbrooke Neighborhood Pool around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
They said they got the fire under control in about 10 minutes, but the building that houses the pumps for the pool is a total loss.
A captain with the fire department said it was unlikely the pool would be able to reopen until the pumps were repaired or replaced.