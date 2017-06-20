× Nurse saves 1-year-old’s life at scene of deadly crash in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — A nurse saved the life of a one-year-old at the scene of a crash that left one person dead and injured several children.

The Parma Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident which happened Monday before 7 p.m. on Snow Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 2008 Subaru Outback was involved in a head-on collision with a 2012 Honda Pilot.

Police said the driver of the Subaru, Luke Kuryluk, 23, of Parma Heights, died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 36-year-old Seven Hills woman, was seriously injured. Three of the six children who were in her vehicle were also injured.

A one-year-old boy in the Honda stopped breathing. A nurse at the scene performed CPR on the child and was able to successfully resuscitate him. The driver and the three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. All of the children in the Honda range in ages from 1 to 11.

A crash investigation team determined that just before the collision, Kuryluk was driving westbound on Snow Road and crossed through the intersection with State Road. For reasons which are still unknown, he veered into the eastbound lanes of Snow Road and struck the Honda Pilot.

The accident remains under investigation.

41.404774 -81.722909