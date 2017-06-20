Mom has epic reaction to giving birth to boy.. and there’s a good reason why

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A mom’s priceless reaction to the moment she learned she had given birth to a boy was captured in photos that have gone viral.

There was a very good reason for Dara Crouch’s surprise, according to Neely Ker-Fox, of Ker-Fox Photography, who took the wonderful photos.

“Dara very much thought she was having a girl, as they had not had a boy on her side of the family in over 50 years. Her husband thought otherwise and felt they were having a boy,” Ker-Fox told FOX 8.

When the midwife announced, “It’s a BOY,” Ker-Fox said the whole room erupted into tears of joy.

The baby boy named Liam was born weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces, and joins big sister, Neyland, 3.

Dara Crouch told ABC News she thinks the photos are great. “We have something to look back on; had we not have a photographer in the room we would’ve never seen that.”

Check out the photos, above, which Ker-Fox Photography shared with us.