Missing: Alexander Armstrong

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Alexander Armstrong, 18, went missing June 12 and was last seen on West 157th Street in Cleveland.

He is 5'5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark blue shirt and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Van Buren with Cleveland police first district at 216-623-5118.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

