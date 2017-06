Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Thirteen year old Olivia Miller wanted to surprise her hard working parents, so she wrote a letter and nominated them to be 'Flower Bombed'.

When the Petitti Garden Center team read the reasons why she felt her parents deserved the colorful front yard makeover, they were excited to choose this family for the first Flower Bombing of 2017.

