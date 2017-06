LeBron James on GM leaving Cavs: ‘If no one appreciated you Griff I did’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is reacting to the Cavaliers’ decision not to extend the contract of general manager David Griffin.

James sent a tweet late Monday night. It said, “If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland.”

“Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs!” the tweet said. “We got us 1 (trophy emoji).”

In a statement, Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert says that he would ā€œlike to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchiseā€™s first Ā NBA Championship.

The Cavs said they have no announcement regarding Griffin’s replacement.

Some reports have former NBA All-Star Chauncy Billups in the running to replace Griffin.

