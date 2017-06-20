LeBron James on GM leaving Cavs: ‘If no one appreciated you Griff I did’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is reacting to the Cavaliers’ decision not to extend the contract of general manager David Griffin.

James sent a tweet late Monday night. It said, “If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland.”

“Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs!” the tweet said. “We got us 1 (trophy emoji).”

In a statement, Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert says that he would “like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship.

The Cavs said they have no announcement regarding Griffin’s replacement.

Some reports have former NBA All-Star Chauncy Billups in the running to replace Griffin.

