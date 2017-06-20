Fox Recipe Box: Thai-Inspired Tuna Avocado Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Gathering Place is a wonderful resource for local cancer patients and their families to get all kinds of support. Beth Bennett is the director of exercise, nutrition and research at The Gathering Place and she has a recipe box full of healthy delicious recipes.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson found out more about the services provided by The Gathering Place while also learning how to make a tasty Thai-Inspired Tuna Avocado Bowl.

Northeastern Ohio Whole Foods Markets will donate 5% of the days sales on Thursday June 22nd to help support The Gathering Place's nutrition program for cancer patients. Click here to learn more about Whole Foods Market stores community partnership with The Gathering Place.

Thai-Inspired Tuna Avocado bowls

1 12 oz. can 365 Everyday Value Solid White Albacore Tuna

2 Avocados, halved and pitted

2 limes, juiced

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, finely minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped peanuts

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Asian hot chili sauce

Create a bowl in the avocado halves by scooping the flesh into a bowl. Drain tuna and place in mixing bowl with avocado. Mash together with a fork. Add lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, cilantro, green onions, peanuts, and red pepper flakes. Combine. Stuff into avocado “bowls”. Drizzle with Asian hot chili sauce.