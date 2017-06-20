Forecast: Sunny start, clouds & showers later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are still on the outside cusp of the unstable air, so another repeat is possible this evening, it appears as though the system comes through a bit later in the day, reducing the impact of stormy weather.

Meanwhile, temps will be a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark on Thursday and Friday.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

