Forecast: Sunny start, clouds & showers later

We are still on the outside cusp of the unstable air, so another repeat is possible this evening, it appears as though the system comes through a bit later in the day, reducing the impact of stormy weather.
Meanwhile, temps will be a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark on Thursday and Friday.
Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:
Try the Fox 8 Weather app! It’s free, and we can pinpoint your location, giving you an accurate, hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!