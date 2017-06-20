Dog found hiding in burning home survives after treatment by EMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- When a Berlin Township home went up in flames early Tuesday morning, everybody inside got out safe -- including the family's two dogs.

But for some reason, one of the dogs went back inside the Mason Road home while it was burning.

The Berlin Township Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mutual aid from Milan and Huron also responded to help.

Firefighters found the dog hidden upstairs about 30 minutes after arriving on scene.

The dog received treatment by EMS and appeared to be okay.

Firefighters said there were no hydrants so water had to be brought in via tankers.

The second floor of the house had extensive damage.

Firefighters weren't sure how the fire started.