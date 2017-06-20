Dispatchers, police honor 4-year-old who knew how to save mom in emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A four-year-old girl is speaking out about her role in a dramatic rescue after her mother had a seizure -- a long and frantic ordeal first revealed by the FOX 8 I TEAM.

Little Abrianna Johnson called Cleveland 911 last week, and she stayed on the line with dispatchers for half an hour. She knew enough to call 911, but she didn’t know her address for the ambulance.

At the time, the only people home were Abrianna, her mother, and an infant. Shirelle Gould, mother of the children, told the I TEAM, "Like wow. I couldn't believe she did that. I was so shocked and so proud that she remembered what to do."

Abrianna said she knew what to do because her mother had showed her. She said, "I love my mommy. And I love my brother." Since Shirelle Gould had been dealing with seizures she started teaching Abrianna as early as she could how to call 911.

Dispatchers kept the child on the line long enough so police could keep tracking the signal from the phone. Eventually, they narrowed in on the right house.

Tuesday afternoon, the dispatchers on that call paid a special visit to Abrianna. They brought gifts and praise. Dispatchers Debbie Corrigan and Victoria Amparo and Chief Dispatcher Dalia Lopez all worked together on the phone with the child that night.

Cleveland police officers also joined in the special visit to celebrate the success story with Abrianna and her mom.

Clearly, the child seems much more mature than her years might suggest. In fact, she said when she grows up, she wants to be a superhero. Some might say she’s already become one.

