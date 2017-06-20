Cleveland Browns 2017 training camp schedule released; twice as many seats available this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year’s Cleveland Browns training camp will feature 15 free public practices, a different field layout and twice as many seats for fans.

According to a release from the Cleveland Browns, the practices will begin July 27 and there will be free access to the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium Aug. 4.

The Browns changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue to offer more fans a quality view and experience during training camp. There is a 1,250-seat grandstand with an awning to provide shade. There is also a standing room only area.

The ticketing process has also been modified. Fans can register for tickets online and by downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, the fans will receive their tickets through the app. The team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis as space permits.

Browns 2017 season ticket members can register for open practices from June 20-21. The public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. June 22.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).

Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.

For more information, click here.