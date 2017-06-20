Video captures large fight near Cedar Point, more than a dozen people arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY – Sandusky police released dash and body camera video that shows a large fight that took place early Monday near Cedar Point.

The fight happened at Cedar Point Commons, which is where some park employees live. The video shows a large crowd, and several times during the video people can be seen pushing and shoving. Police say they believe more than 200 people were in the crowd.

Sandusky police say they were asked to assist after one suspect attempted to grab a Cedar Point police officer’s gun.

That man was arrested, along with more than a dozen others. The suspects face several charges, including failure to disperse, resisting arrest, underage consumption, and disorderly conduct.

Police did taser one suspect and said they also used mace to help control the crowd.

“Because the crowd was so large, and when officers were trying to make arrests the crowd was coming towards the officer, actually on the officers,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz, of Sandusky Police Deaprtment.

Youskievicz says no one was seriously injured, but said some officers were punched while trying to make arrests.

A spokesman for Cedar Point said the park does not comment on employee matters.

The suspects arrested are scheduled to be back in court soon.