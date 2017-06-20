× Browns’ Corey Coleman not indicted in attack at Cleveland apartment; two other men charged: I-Team

CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman did not get indicted for an attack in a downtown apartment building, but two other men have been charged. Sources tells the FOX 8 I TEAM, the suspects are Coleman’s brother and a roommate

A witness told police she saw Coleman there, and he was named in the police report. But a Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Jonathan J. Coleman and Jared Floyd on charges of felonious assault. The incident happened last New Year’s Eve in the building where Coleman lived.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Corey Coleman is not named in the indictment and the matter remains under investigation.

The victim told FOX 8 he got into an altercation in the lobby and was roughed up by some guys he didn’t know. Then as he walked away, he said he got attacked again. He said he suffered a ruptured ear drum, head injuries, back injuries and more. Adam Sapp says he’s still recovering. He said, “I’m just happy I survived it. I want justice.”

Now nearly 6 months later, the charges have just been filed.

At the time of the incident an attorney for the Browns receiver said Corey Coleman denied taking part in the assault, and he was looking forward to clearing his name.

Jonathan J. Coleman and Jared Floyd are set to be arraigned on July 5.

