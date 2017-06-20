× Arrest made in murder of woman last seen two years ago in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman who was last seen more than two years ago.

Tierra Bryant, 20, was last seen March 30, 2015 on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. She was featured as part of FOX 8’s Missing segment.

Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of Rashad Hunt, 39, in Bryant’s death. He was arrested in Sacramento, California, and will be transported back to Cleveland to face a murder charge.

Authorities say the case is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information surrounding Bryant’s disappearance or death, please call law enforcement.