Ahoy! Cruise ship docks at Port of Cleveland as part of luxury Great Lakes tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clevelanders are used to the sight of small pleasure boats and big freighters on Lake Erie, but on Tuesday, the Port of Cleveland welcomed a new kind of ship that hasn't been seen here for years.

The Victory 1, one of the Victory Cruise Lines luxury cruise ships, has 105 rooms and carries about 200 passengers. Cleveland is one of 8 cities the ship is visiting on this cruise which begins in Toronto and ends in Chicago.

The economic gain from cruise ships docking here isn't just about the passengers either. In addition, local suppliers will help to restock the ship and provide various services when it is in port.

Fox 8 got the first full tour of the ship inside and out. Watch it in the video box above and check out our photo gallery too.