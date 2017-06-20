× 13-year-old Akron boy dies after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound during a game

BARBERTON-Barberton police are investigating the tragic death of a young Akron teen.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Monday at a home on Pasenda Place.

Police said the 13-year-old boy was visiting friends in Barberton, when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after playing a game with a loaded firearm.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

As of right now, no charges have been filed in the case.