Suspect injured in Akron officer-involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio – An Akron police officer was involved in a shooting at Van Everett Avenue and Bittaker Street Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Rick Edwards, Public Information Officer for the Akron Police, a 23-year-old male was driving a rental car when police observed him making several traffic violations. When they tried to pull him over, the driver took off in the car toward McKinley Avenue. He stopped the car there and ran from the scene.

At one point as they chased him on foot, police noticed that the suspect had a gun. They repeatedly told him to stop and to drop the weapon.

Eventually, the chase led to Roscoe Avenue. Officers confronted the suspect in the driveway of a home there, continuing to tell him to drop his gun. One shot was fired by an officer, hitting the suspect in the stomach. He is in stable condition at Akron General Hospital. No officers were injured. They did recover a handgun near the suspect.

The officer involved has been on the force for at least 4 years and per departmental procedure, is now on paid leave as the incident is investigated. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to the scene and will assist in that.