Stow police: Man with knife robs pizza delivery driver, steals car

STOW, Ohio– A pizza delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint in Stow Sunday evening.

It happened at a house on Hibbard Drive at about 7 p.m. The driver told police he was making a delivery when a man with a large knife ran out the door and demanded money.

Stow police said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Matthew Robert Guzik, also stole the driver’s car. The pizza driver wasn’t injured.

Guzik said he was committing the robbery because he was experiencing marital problems and felt angry. According to Stow police, he used a fake name to order the pizza, but he lives at the address.

Officers arrested Guzik in Sagamore Hills on Monday. He was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Summit County Jail. He will be arraigned by video in Stow Municipal Court.