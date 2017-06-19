Show Info: June 15, 2017
Whole Foods Cooking with Dad
We started the show with Chef Greg Dominic from Whole Foods and his four-year-old son Milo. Milo and his dad love to make homemade seasonal fresh fruit popsicles together during the summer. An awesome treat for a hot day with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, and a great activity for dad and kids to make and enjoy together!
Comedian Jake Johannsen
Actor, writer, and comedian, Jake Johannsen brings laughter and fun! http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Vionic Shoes
Finally, shoes that are both fashionable and comfortable! It’s a brand that women love!
www.luckyshoes.com/vionic-store
Canary Travel
Now is the time to start planning your 2018 vacation to Punta Cana and Mexico!
Hunt Legal
People spend months and years planning a wedding day. Nobody gets married planning to get a divorce – but it happens?
Mortach Financial
When it comes to your financial future, who wouldn’t love to have some extra piece of mind?
http://www.mortachfinancial.com
Dr. Marc
Want some tips about ticks, heart healthy cookout ideas, and road trips? Dr. Marc answers your summer health questions.