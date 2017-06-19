Report: Cavs, GM David Griffin will ‘part ways’

CLEVELAND – According to an ESPN NBA writer, the Cleveland Cavaliers will soon part ways with their general manager David Griffin.

Other reports have former NBA All-Star Chauncy Billups in the running to replace Griffin.

Griffin’s contract was due to expire at the end of June. The renewal – or non-renwal – of the contract has been the cause of much speculation since the Cavs season ended in a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

