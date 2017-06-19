Report: Cavs, GM David Griffin will ‘part ways’

CLEVELAND – According to an ESPN NBA writer, the Cleveland Cavaliers will soon part ways with their general manager David Griffin.

The Cavs and general manager David Griffin will part ways according to sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 19, 2017

Other reports have former NBA All-Star Chauncy Billups in the running to replace Griffin.

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs — "Just couldn't agree on future," source says – Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Griffin’s contract was due to expire at the end of June. The renewal – or non-renwal – of the contract has been the cause of much speculation since the Cavs season ended in a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

This is a developing story. More to come.

