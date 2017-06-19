Photos: One year since Cleveland Cavaliers won NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– “Cleveland! This is for you!”

It’s been one year since LeBron James shouted those words from Oracle Arena in Oakland while hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It’s tough to believe that much time has past since the Cleveland Cavaliers returned from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to bring this city it’s first major sports title in decades.

The last few minutes of Game 7 on June 19, 2016 live in the minds of Cavs fans: Kyrie Irving’s 3-pointer, Kevin Love’s defensive stand against Steph Curry and James’ chase-down block on Andre Iquodala.

Where were you when the Cavaliers made Cleveland history?

