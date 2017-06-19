Oberlin on track to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN - The city of Oberlin is just one reading away from becoming the first in Ohio to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.

Monday night, city council accepted a second reading of Resolution R17-10 CMS.

It's a resolution declaring the second Monday in October to be Indigenous People's Day in the ctiy of Oberlin.

For Oberlin resident, Morning Dove Jean Simon, the resolution is personal.

"For Oberlin to have this be first in the state of Ohio, I think it's wonderful," said Simon.

Council heard from a couple of supporters who wanted to make minor changes to the resolution as well as a resident with questions and concerns.

The resolution also encourages businesses, organizations and public entities, including the public schools, to join in the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The third and final reading of the resolution is scheduled for the first Monday in July.​