Missing: Latreese Mincy

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Latreese Mincy, 36, hasn't been seen since June 9 in Lorain.

She is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar below her right eye and a tattoo of a heart on her left arm.

Police say Latreese may be somewhere on the east side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty at 440-204-2105.

