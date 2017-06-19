June 19, 2017 Road Trip: Kelleys Island

Posted 1:28 pm, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, June 19, 2017

The Casino

104 Division Street

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2773

http://www.kelleysislandcasino.com/

 

Kelleys Island Treasures

http://www.kelleysislandnature.com/

 

West Bay Inn

1230 W. Lakeshore Drive

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2597

http://www.westbayinn.com/

 

Charles Herndon Galleries & Sculpture Garden

110 Laylin Lane

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2249

http://www.charlesherndon.com/

 

Kelleys Landing & The Buckeye Shop

127 Division Street

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2670

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kelleys-Landing/140670592635521

 

Kelleys Island State Park & Campground

920 Division Street

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2546

http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/kelleysisland

 

Kelleys Island Ferry

510 W Main Street

Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio 43440

419-798-9763

http://kelleysislandferry.com/

 

Sweet Valley Pitte Stoppe

604 Division Street

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-357-0638

https://www.kelleysislandchamber.com/place/sweet-valley-pitte-stoppe/

 

Papa T’s Deckside

108 W Lakeshore Drive

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

https://www.facebook.com/kipapat/

 

Taste by the Lake

115 Division Street

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2500

https://www.facebook.com/Taste-by-the-Lake-1648562948705579/?fref=ts

 

Bag the Moon & MoonGlow Condos

109 W Lakeshore Drive

Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438

419-746-2365

http://www.bagthemoonkelleys.com/Home_Page.php

 

 

 