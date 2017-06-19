Investigators ask for info on four people in Pike County murders

PIKETON, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information on four people in the Pike County murders.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead near Piketon, Ohio on April 22, 2016. The victims of the execution-style killings ranged in age from 16 to 44.

On Monday, investigators asked for information on George “Billy” Wagner III, 46; Angela Wagner, 46; George Wagner IV, 25; and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24.

According to the attorney general’s office, they used to live on Peterson Road in Peebles, Ohio, but are now likely in Alaska.

“Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition,” the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

No one has been charged in the murders, but a 40-year-old Pike County man was charged with tampering with evidence and vandalism. The attorney general’s office said James Manley destroyed a GPS device used in the investigation.

The bodies were found on four properties on Union Hill Road owned by Christopher Rhoden Sr., who was among the victims. Three young children were unharmed. Investigators also discovered hundreds of illegal marijuana plants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111. Calls can remain anonymous and a $10,000 reward is available.

Continuing coverage of the Pike County murders here