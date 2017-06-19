× Interstate 77 crash kills one; Survivor found two days later

STONE CREEK, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to piece together what happened to two men who crashed in Tuscarawas County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Interstate 77, several miles south of South Creek near Salem Township, after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The two victims were ejected from the vehicle, but they weren’t discovered until about 11 a.m. Friday.

That’s when the property owner heard a man’s screams and drove his tractor to find the crash scene.

When he arrived, Brandyne Parks, 48, of Elyria, was already dead. The survivor, 24-year-old Mykal Isom, was taken by medical helicopter to Akron General Medical Center. Hospital staff said he remains there in serious condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told FOX 8 the whole incident is unbelievable. Investigators said they don’t know why the crash happened, which man was driving or where they were going.

Troopers said they hope to speak with the survivor when his condition improves so they can learn more.