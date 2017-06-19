Inside the St. Jude Dream Home days before big drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- The St. Jude Dream Home 2017 winner will be drawn this Thursday. This year's home is truly special in so many ways.

Jeff Crawford of Cleveland Custom Homes and the other companies involved took great pride this year in making the home a true showpiece.

You still have time to tour the dream home. The address is 4233 Queens Gate

Avon, OH 44011

It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. All you have to do is take a tour for the chance to win some great prizes.

Here is a list of prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio

Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash

Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread

$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care

Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo

$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

