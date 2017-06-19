× Indians move outfielder Michael Brantley to disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians placed Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced on Monday.

The outfielder was activated from the paternity list before going to the DL. He took some time off following the birth of his third child on Thursday.

Brantley suffered from a sprained right ankle. The disabled list is retroactive from June 16.

Fellow outfielder Brandon Guyer started his rehabilitation assignment with the Columbus Clippers on Friday. He sprained his left wrist in May.

