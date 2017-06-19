Forecast: cooler evening, still a chance of thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It’s cooler and drier today, but still unstable. Showers and a few thunderstorms have bubbled up. Until the sun goes down, the chance that one may pass by will exist.

Showers and an isolated storm cannot be ruled out thanks to a pesky upper-level weather system that keeps the air unstable until Wednesday. Chances for rain look pretty meager for now.

Meanwhile, temps will slightly “dip” Monday and will be a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark to nearly 90° by Friday.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: