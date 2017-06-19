Forecast: Below-average temperatures; showers possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the sun has set, the fuel for this afternoon’s showers and thunderstorms is gone… and the showers are fading, but not before touching 30,000 feet in height allowing some small hail and some strong outflow winds.

We are still on the outside cusp of the unstable air, so another repeat is possible tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, temps will slightly “dip” Monday and will be a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark on Thursday and Friday.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

