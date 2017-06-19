Elyria sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision was to retire in 3 months; Ohio officials react to news

ELYRIA, Ohio — A U.S. Navy sailor from Elyria was three months shy of retiring when he was killed this weekend in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan.

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 35, was among seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on Saturday. He was from Elyria , roughly 25 miles west of Cleveland.

Gary Rehm is survived by his wife, Erin.

He was part of a crew of nearly 300 aboard the destroyer when a Philippine-flagged container ship collided with it early Saturday. Authorities declined to speculate on a cause.

A delay in reporting the collision is under investigation.

Ohio officials tweeted about Rehm’s death:

We mourn the death of 7 sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan, including Ohio serviceman Gary Leo Rehm Jr. of Elyria. https://t.co/HjDhBw0Vuk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 19, 2017

Thoughts are w/ the loved ones of the 7 brave @USNavy sailors who lost their lives this weekend, including those of Ohioan Gary Leo Rehm Jr. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) June 19, 2017

Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of #Ohio native Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr. https://t.co/FmcKLHpfZ5 — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 19, 2017

Continuing coverage.