Elyria sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision was to retire in 3 months; Ohio officials react to news

ELYRIA, Ohio — A U.S. Navy sailor from Elyria was three months shy of retiring when he was killed this weekend in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan.
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 35, was among seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on Saturday. He was from Elyria , roughly 25 miles west of Cleveland.
Gary Rehm is survived by his wife, Erin.
He was part of a crew of nearly 300 aboard the destroyer when a Philippine-flagged container ship collided with it early Saturday. Authorities declined to speculate on a cause.
A delay in reporting the collision is under investigation.
Ohio officials tweeted about Rehm’s death:
