Businesses help Bowling Green police rescue 4 ducklings from storm drain

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Department is the latest to come to the rescue of ducklings.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the rescue happened Sunday morning when four ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.

Police said the rescue was a team effort. Employees of O’Reilly Auto Parts and Circle K South also helped out.

The grate to the storm drain was lifted out using an engine hoist from O’Reilly. The ducklings were coaxed toward the opening with hot dog buns supplied by Circle K.

After officers lifted out the little animals, they were reunited with their mom. Momma duck led them back to the wooded area near Kenwood School.

