Amherst Police arrest felon after he posts himself with gun on FB live

AMHERST, Ohio – Amherst police have arrested a known felon who was live on Facebook showing a gun, handcuffs and wearing a bulletproof vest.

The police were contacted Sunday by the Watertown, Connecticut police about a man named Stevie Martinez, whom they were familiar with. They told Amherst officers that Martinez was posting live on Facebook and that he was wearing the vest and showing off the handcuffs and the gun while live. He was also saying phrases such as “get them boys” and “do this.”

Amherst found the live feed and set up surveillance on the location it was coming from – a hotel in Amherst. As they investigated, they discovered that Martinez had gone into a local gas station wearing the vest. When a clerk asked him why he had the vest on, he told them, “Homicide detective.”

When Martinez left the room, he was arrested without incident. It was then that officers discovered that the gun was a toy.

He has been charged with having a weapon under a disability, impersonating an officer, inducing panic and possession of drug abuse instruments. He is scheduled to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court on June 20.