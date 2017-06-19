Akron man wanted for chasing woman through house, shooting at her

AKRON, Ohio– Authorities are searching for a man they say chased a woman through her house and fired shots.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on East Emerling Avenue near South Main Street.

Akron police said Darius Lavell Mitchell, 26, of Akron, texted the victim and told her to have her friends leave the house. Minutes later, he forced open a side door and confronted the 24-year-old woman.

According to police, Mitchell fired several shots at the woman as he chased her around the house. The victim, who is the mother of Mitchell’s children, was not injured.

Mitchell fled the scene. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 foot 11 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text your tip to 274637 with “TIPSCO.” Calls can remain anonymous.